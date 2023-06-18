Rajahmahendravaram: 22 meritorious students felicitated

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (East Godavari district): District in-charge Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was giving utmost priority to education in Andhra Pradesh like nowhere else in India.

On Saturday, 22 meritorious students were felicitated along with their parents and teachers. They were presented with mementos and cash awards in the Jagananna Animutyalu programme held at Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Andhra Pradesh is a State that is putting into practice the words of Ambedkar that education would help o ercome poverty.

He said that Rs 19,674 crore has been spent on the Amma Vodi scheme, Rs 9,947 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena. He also said that Rs 3,500 crore was spent under the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme.

Apart from these schemes, other schemes like Nadu-Nedu, Jagananna Vidyakanuka and Videsee Vidya Deevena are being implemented to provide quality education to poor students.

“Now we have taken one step further and introduced a new tradition by giving cash incentives to talented students who studied in government schools in the name of Jagananna Animuthyalu and were are also honouring the parents and teachers,” he pointed out.

In all 22 students who had performed meritoriously in Class-10 and Intermediate exams were presented cash awards in the programme.

The first prize consists of Rs 50,000, a gold medal and certificate, the second prize Rs 30,000, a silver medal and certificate, the third prize is Rs 15,000, a bronze medal and certificate.

Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that with proper encouragement, the students would reach greater heights.

She said that government school classrooms were better than private schools now. Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, District Educational Officer S Abraham, Intermediate Regional Education Officer Narasimham and Urban Schools Deputy Inspection Officer B Dilip Kumar participated.