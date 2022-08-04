Rajahmundry, Dwarapudi railway stations upgraded under Adarsh scheme

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram asked the Union Railway Minister to inform the details of the development works undertaken at Dwarapudi and Rajahmundry railway stations, which have been identified as Adarsh railway stations.

It was asked if there is a possibility that the railways would consider including Nidadavolu, Kovvuru and Anaparthi stations under the Adarsh stations scheme. The Union Railway Minister replied that Dwarapudi and Rajahmundry railway stations in East Godavari district come under non-suburban grade 5 and non-suburban grade 3 category railway stations respectively. He said that these two stations have been upgraded and various development works have been done under the Adarsh Station Scheme. The station building, retiring room, waiting room and hall (with bathroom facilities), waiting room (for women), landscaping area, parking signs, pay and use toilets, foot over bridge, and ramps for disabled and senior citizens have been provided.

The Union Minister said that all the works to be done under the Adarsh Stations scheme have been completed. Further consideration will be given to including more stations when any proposal is received for further selection. He said that there is currently no proposal to include Nidadavolu, Kovvuru, and Anaparthi railway stations in the list of Adarsh stations. Upgradation of facilities at stations is a continuous and ongoing process, the Union Minister said. This will be done subject to the availability of funds.