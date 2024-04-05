Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat assures development of Adhamma Dibba

Rajahmundry MP and City YCP MLA candidate Margani Bharat Ram visited Adhamma Dibba area and exoressed his commitment to bringing development and improvements to the neglected area.





Bharat expressed his disappointment at the lack of care shown by previous rulers towards the city and its residents. He promised to adopt the area and work towards addressing the problems faced by the people living there.





Bharat also criticized the lack of development done by previous TDP leaders in the city and highlighted the various public welfare schemes undertaken by the state government. The article also mentions the support and encouragement Bharat received from the local community and his efforts to bring about positive change in the region.















































