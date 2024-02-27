  • Menu
Rajahmundry station to be developed at a cost of Rs 270 cr

Rajamahendravaram: BC Welfare, Information & PR and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said that modernising about 2,000 railway stations across the country is a great decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The PM laid the foundation for the development works of the Rajahmundry Railway Station at a cost of Rs 270 crore in a virtual manner on Monday.

Minister Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram and BJP national executive member Somu Veerraju were the chief guests at the meeting. In this regard, Minister Venugopala Krishna said that the construction of Rajahmundry Railway Station started in 1845 and was completed in 1852.

He said that this railway station played a major role in providing material for the construction of the Dhavaleshwaram Dam. He described this railway station as the oldest, having completed 172 years.

“We welcome the development of the railway station for the benefit of passengers and creation of modern facilities,” he said.

Photo caption: MP Margani Bharat speaking at a meeting at Rajamahendravaram railway station on Monday. Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and BJP leader Somu Veerraju are also seen.

