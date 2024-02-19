Rajam Constituency: YSRCP leaders intensify efforts to achieve hat-trick

Srikakulam: Ruling YSRCP leaders are making all efforts to achieve a hat-trick of victories in Rajam Assembly constituency by coordinating with the Turpukapu community leaders as the Turpukapu voters are more in number in this constituency.

From the Rajam constituency, YSRCP candidate Kambala Jogulu was elected as MLA twice by defeating TDP candidates Kavali Pratibha Bharathi in 2014 and Kondru Murali Mohan in 2019 elections.

Rajam constituency was reserved for SC category in 2009 elections and Kondru Murali Mohan was elected as MLA on behalf of the Congress party.

Later he joined the TDP after leaving the Congress party. At present YSRCP also resorted to experiments, as the party high command shifted its sitting MLA Kambala Jogulu to the Narsipatnam constituency in Anakapalli district and introduced Tale Rajesh as its candidate here to contest in coming elections.

In this backdrop, YSRCP leaders like Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao alias Chinna Srinu, YSRCP Vizianagaram MP, Bellana Chandra Sekhar and MLC Palavalasa Vikranth are making efforts to coordinate with the local Turpukapu community leaders to ensure the party’s victory in the Assembly constituency. Majji Srinivasa Rao alias Chinna Srinu, Vizianagaram YSRCP MP, Bellana Chandra Sekhar and MLC Palavalasa Vikranth –all these three leaders belong to Turpukapu community.

Turpukapu community voters are the deciding factor in the Rajam Assembly constituency. Since the inception of the constituency in 1952 to till it was reserved for SC category in 2009, all the leaders elected as MLAs from here belong to Turpukapu community irrespective of their political affiliation.

Thus support of Turpukapu community voters is essential to win the election in the constituency. Turpukapu community voters constitute more than 60 per cent of total voters in the constituency.