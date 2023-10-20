Live
- Guntur: Need for robust industry-academic partnership emphasised
- Supreme Court dismisses BRS petition over allocation of free symbols
- Eluru: Convocation of St Joseph Dental College held
- Collector AS Dinesh Kumar flags off study tour of farmers
- "Tiger Nageswara Rao shares Twitter feedback: Ravi Teja's action-packed drama graces the screens.
- Srisailam Lord rides on Sesha Vahanam
- Hyderabad: Mantri ‘Mallanna’ sees bright chances of K Chandrashekar Rao becoming PM
- Anantapur: Govt ready to procure millets cultivated locally
- Rayachoti: Avail govt schemes, Collector appeals to beneficiaries
- CM committed for upliftment of all sections: MP Reddeppa
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: 13,473 get assistance under Jagananna Chedodu scheme
Highlights
Rajamahendravaram: The State government has deposited Rs 13.47 crore in the accounts of 13,473 beneficiaries of tailors, dhobis and barbers under...
Rajamahendravaram: The State government has deposited Rs 13.47 crore in the accounts of 13,473 beneficiaries of tailors, dhobis and barbers under Jagananna Chedodu scheme. A district-level programme was conducted at the Collectorate here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, district collector K Madhavi Latha said that financial assistance is being provided to those depending on various professions through Jagananna Chedodu.
She said that Rs 35.61 crore have been given to 35,616 people in the district in the last three instalments under the scheme.
MP Margani Bharat Ram said that Rs 1,252.52 crore has been deposited into accounts of beneficiaries in four instalments under Jagananna Chedodu across the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS