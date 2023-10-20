Rajamahendravaram: 13,473 get assistance under Jagananna Chedodu scheme

Rajamahendravaram: The State government has deposited Rs 13.47 crore in the accounts of 13,473 beneficiaries of tailors, dhobis and barbers under Jagananna Chedodu scheme. A district-level programme was conducted at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, district collector K Madhavi Latha said that financial assistance is being provided to those depending on various professions through Jagananna Chedodu.

She said that Rs 35.61 crore have been given to 35,616 people in the district in the last three instalments under the scheme.

MP Margani Bharat Ram said that Rs 1,252.52 crore has been deposited into accounts of beneficiaries in four instalments under Jagananna Chedodu across the state.