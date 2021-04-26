Rajamahendravaram: 15 more private hospitals given nod to treat Covid patients

Rajamahendravaram: The district administration has given consent to 15 private hospitals, in addition to the existing 11 government and private hospitals, to treat corona patients. One nodal officer was appointed to each hospital to monitor the things every day.

Collector D Muralidhar Reddy directed the managements of respective hospitals to give treatment on Aarogya Sri health cards and also employees health cards to corona patients.

Out of the 15 private hospitals, as many as 11 hospitals in Kakinada and four hospitals in Rajamahendravaram were given permission to treat Covid patients.

The hospitals with phone numbers of nodal officers in Kakinada are Sai Sudha (9441855753), Lakshmi (98482 82441), Trust (78933 46894), Safe Emergency (92478 72176), Foundation(94405 46103), Seven Star Super Speciality (98868 56692), Dr BRM Care Well (98496 21073), Prime (95021 99972), Inodaya (99597 83777), Siddardha (83319 53607) and Sri Akshara (9490738083).

In Rajamahendravaram, Gandhi Hospital (98661 14327), Annapurna (77991 16113), Sri Ravi and RS Neuro Hospital.

According to district medical and health officer Dr Gowriswara Rao, there were as many as 909 positive cases registered after testing 4,709 cases on Sunday. As many as 1001 beds were occupied out of 4,709 beds in the district and there is no medical oxygen scarcity in the district.