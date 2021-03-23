Rajamahendravaram: 163 students test positive for coronavirus at a private junior college

Rajamahendravaram: District Medical and Health Officer Dr KVS Goreswara Rao said the government is very serious as 163 students of a private junior college at Katheru on the outskirts of the city were tested positive for coronavirus.

The virus-afflicted students of Tirumala Junior College are kept separately on the campus and remaining students have been shifted to another campus. This created sensation in the city where thousands of students are studying in high school as well as in the junior college.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Tuesday, DMHO Dr Goreswara Rao said that the entire area was declared as containment zone and the students were kept separately and being provided medical aid.

Doctors from Medical and Health "Department and Municipal Corporation were posted at the college to take care of the students of Tirmala Junior College. About 800 students were tested and of them 163 tested positive.

If necessary, tests will also be conducted on the students who got negative report. The college management is directed to provide nutrition and quality food to the students as per the directions.

He further said that as per the directions of the Collector, the students were kept on the campus to avoid further spreading of virus, though many parents are demanding to send their children with them. Stern action will also be initiated against the management, if any lapses identifiedon their part.

Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) secretary directed regional inspection officer to submit a report immediately after inspecting the college.

Meanwhile, some parents alleged that the college management is dumping three to six students in one room in the hostel and there is no proper sanitation and no proper cleaning of toilets in the hostels.

The management is not providing correct information to the parents on any issue and the officials are not responding to any complaints, they alleged.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani directed Collector DM Reddy to provide proper medical aid to the students and submit a report to the government.