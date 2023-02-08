Rajamahendravaram: 2 conmen held, Rs 26 lakh recovered

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Police have arrested two persons for robbing a rice mill employee of Rs 30 lakh by pretending to be ID party police. They recovered Rs 26,05,300 in cash, a motorcycle and three cell phones from them.

Additional SP (Crimes) G Venkateswara Rao, DSP South Zone M Sri Latha, DSP (Crimes) MJV Bhaskara Rao, Dowleswaram Inspector K Manga Devi, Crimes Inspector M Krupanandam and others briefed the media about the case here on Tuesday.

according to them, Ambati Satya Srinivasa Reddy, a rice mill employee from Bikkavolu, was going on a bike with Rs 30 lakh cash that was withdraw from a bank on January 13 afternoon.

Two men on a bike intercepted him in Dowleswaram and introduced themselves as ID party constables. They forcefully took his bag and opened it and also grabbed his cell phone. Later, one of them got on Srinivasa Reddy's bike while another one followed on another bike and took him first to Bommuru CID office and then to Rajanagaram police station. The duo beat Srinivasa Reddy, when he asked them as to where they were going, left his motorcycle on the road and took him with them on their bike.

After crossing Murari village, the duo snatched the cash bag from Reddy near Polavaram canal road and pushed him into the bushes and absconded.

Srinivasa Reddy filed a complaint at Gandepalli police station and registered a 'Zero' FIR. Later, this case was transferred to Dowleswaram PS. Inspector Mangadevi registered a case and an investigation was conducted with special teams.

One of the accused, Donga Srinu, was arrested on February 6 in Pangidi village. A sum of Rs 12 lakh was recovered from him. Based on the information given by Donga Srinu, another accused Satish Kumar was arrested in Atthili of West Godavari district and police recovered Rs 14,05,300, a unicorn motorcycle and a cell phone from him.