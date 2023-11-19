  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: 5 held; 300 kg ganja, car & jeep recovered

East Zone DSP N Kishore Kumar explaining to the media about the seizure of ganja in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. Bommuru Inspector R Vijay Kumar and SI K Jaganmohan Rao are also seen.
Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: Police seized about 300 kg of ganja prepared for transportation in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district and arrested five accused.

Police said that the value of the seized ganja would be Rs 15 lakh. East Zone DSP N Kishore Kumar informed the details of this case. He said that there was reliable information that ganja was hidden in a house and arrangements were being made to transport it. Bommuru police station inspector R Vijay Kumar, SI K Jaganmohan Rao and other staff members went there on the DSP’s instructions and inspected a house at Ramakrishna Nagar in Hukumpet panchayat of Rajamahendravaram rural mandal. Police raided the house while preparations were being made to transport ganja in a jeep and a car. Four men and one woman were caught in the house where the bags of ganja were hidden. Nine bags of ganja were found at home. In addition to this, four bags of ganja were found in the jeep and two bags of ganja in the car. The police recovered all the 15 bags of ganja. All the bags were weighed in the presence of Rajamahendravaram rural deputy tahsildar.

The DSP said that 300 kg of ganja, one car, one jeep and one auto which were found in the house and five phones belonging to the ccused were seized.

Gollavilli Rambabu alias Ramakrishna, Pidugu Lakshmi alias Sunitha, Kallepalli Srinivasa Rao and Aginala Seshu of Rajamahendravaram and Ruttala Dorababu alias Dora of Visakhapatnam are the arrested accused. They were produced in the court on Saturday.

