Rajamahendravaram: 55th Library Week begins on grand note

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Former Chairman of District Library Organisation B Prasad Raju inaugurated 55th Library Week celebrations at Danavaipet Women's Library here on Monday. He said that the library movement has equal importance as the Swarajya movement. He said that not everyone can buy and read books, hence libraries were established to provide knowledge to all.

Readers' Forum Convener P Srinivasa Rao said that students should take advantage of the libraries.

Retired secretary of District Library Association M Satyanarayana, former chairman of Chamber of Commerce Dondapati Satyambabu, CCC Channel MD P Kondala Rao, librarians P Pawan Kumar, Abbireddy Chandra Padmavathi and others participated.

Meanwhile, Kovvur Municipal Chairperson Bhavana Ratna Kumari and Municipal Commissioner B Srikanth inaugurated 55th National Library Week celebrations at Kovvur First grade branch Library. They paid tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru, Ayyanki Venkata Ramanayya and Gandhiji by garlanding their portraits.

Municipal chairperson Ratna Kumari said that students must make it a habit to go to the library.

Municipal Commissioner Srikanth said that libraries are modern temples. He said that mental development is achieved by reading books.

Grade 1 librarian GVVN Trinath, municipal councillor TUL Prasanna and Sanskrit school Headmaster Govarthanam Srinivasa Murthy participated. Painting competitions were conducted for students. On the other hand, weeklong celebrations have been grandly started in many libraries across the district. Various programs will be held in the respective libraries during this week with the participation of local people, students, and public representatives.