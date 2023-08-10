Rajamahendravaram: 677 couples get Rs 5.05 cr

Rajamahendravaram: The District collector K Madhavi Latha said that 10th class pass is mandatory for both brides and bridegrooms to apply for YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa. A programme was conducted at Collectorate on Wednesday to release funds under YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa’s

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that child marriages are being prevented due to the rule that the girl should be above 18 years of age at the time of marriage.

She said that programmes like Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, and Amma Vodi are also helpful in promoting education.

She said that the Chief Minister Jagan assured that steps will be taken to establish an intermediate college for girls in every mandal. The collector said that this as a big step towards promoting girl child education.

She said that the government has deposited Rs 9.79 crore in the accounts of 1,307 beneficiaries under YSR Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa schemes in the last 9 months.

In 2022 between October and December for 108 couples Rs 91 lakh, and in 2023 deposited Rs 3.83 crore for 522 couples who got married between January and March.

Now, Rs 5.05 crore was deposited for 677 couples who got married between April and June, she said.

Responding to the appeal of Dudekulu and Noor Bashas, the government is providing them Rs 1,00,000 as per YSR Shaadi Tohfa. A sum of Rs 1 lakh for SCs and STs, Rs 1.2 lakh for their inter-caste marriages, Rs 50,000 for BCs, Rs 75,000 for inter-caste marriage, Rs 1 lakh for minorities, Rs 50 lakh for differently-abled people and Rs 40,000 for construction workers is being provided under Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tohfa, she said.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, DRDA Project Director S Subhashini, District Social Welfare Officer M Sandeep, and married couples were present.V