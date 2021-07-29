Rajamahendravaram: 984 people fined for not wearing masks

Rajamahendravaram: Superintendent of Police M Ravinaranath Babu said that they are conducting a special drive in the limits of all police stations to create Covid19 awareness and impose fines on those who violate the rules.

The SP said that the police would act tough on those who neglect their responsibilities, self safety and safety of others by roaming without masks. SP Ravindranath Babu observed that some people were not wearing masks properly to cover their nose and mouth. He said that the health care of everyone is in the hands of the individuals. He suggested people to wear masks and maintain physical distance. He said 984 mask violation cases were registered in the district and police collected a fine of Rs 89, 050 from them. He said that they collected the fine of Rs 77, 76, 350 for Covid norm violation from March 26 to July 28 in the district.

The police officials have been conducting a special drive on "number plate Irregularities" in the city for the last few days. During the special drive, the police personnel conducted a meeting with all mechanics and mechanic shed owners here on Tuesday. Aishwarya Rastogi said that some of the two-wheeler riders are tampering the number plates of their bikes with a view to escape from the police checking and they are intentionally removing one of the number digit of the bikes with a view to escape from the criminal liability of the illegal activities like transporting illicit arrack, ganja. The SP warned the violators that all the vehicles and bikes which will be moving without number plates are liable to be seized besides taking stringent legal action against them. He appealed to the people to wear bureau of Indian standard or ISI mark helmets for their safety.

The police informed mechanics that some youth and unknown persons are moving on numberless motorcycles and cars in the city and indulging in various offences like snatching, ganja, ID arrack and other offences. Some are even indulging in tampering of engine numbers and chassis numbers and moving with fake number plates and fake documents. The Police officials warned that stringent legal action will be initiated against such violators. They warned the mechanics that cases will be registered against the mechanics also in case they indulge in any irregularities of number plates and requested them to inform the police through dial 100 and WhatsApp No 9490760794. During the special drive 2,324 cases were booked against the violators and a fine of Rs. 2.32 lakh was imposed.