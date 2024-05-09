Rajamahendravaram: Adireddy Srinivas confident of NDA victory in polls

Rajamahendravaram : Rajahmundry Assembly constituency TDP candidate Adireddy Srinivas conducted a roadshow as part of the election campaign in the constituency on Wednesday.

TDP State Secretary Kasi Naveen Kumar, Jana Sena Party Rajahmundry City President Y Srinivasa Rao, in-charges of respective divisions, and former corporators participated in the campaign. Adireddy Srinivas was warmly welcomed by the locals in the respective divisions.

Speaking at the campaign, Adireddy said that the change of power in the state is certain and the alliance is likely to win. He said that the city was hit by rain on Tuesday because of unplanned beautification works in the name of development. It rained for an hour and the streets were filled with water and water entered the houses, cars, bikes and valuables were washed away. He criticised that the construction works in Rajahmundry were done for the sake of percentages and YSRCP leaders did not have a vision for the development of the city.

He accused the YSRCP leaders of corruption in everything like sand, liquor, mines, and lands. In Rajahmundry, MP Bharat Ram’s corruption has gone to extreme levels, he said. Bharat was involved in massive corruption in the purchase of Ava lands for housing. He alleged that 25,000 house titles were prepared and distributed overnight without even land acquisition a day before the election code.

He expressed concern that people are suffering now because of the works undertaken by Bharat Ram in the city without any advice, planning, or discussions. He expressed confidence that the coalition government will come to power in the elections.

