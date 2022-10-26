Rajamahendravaram: Adivasis plead for electricity for their villages

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Adivasi villagers pleaded the government to set up electric lamps in the tribal villages that have been lurking in darkness. Adivasi of Buruga and Chinna Konela villages celebrated Girijan Diwali.

On this occasion, paper lanterns were lit and the deities were prayed to remove the darkness. There is no electricity in Buriga and small Konela villages of Rompalli panchayat, Anantagiri mandal, Alluri Sitharama Raju district.

These hill villages with a population of 500 people are located in dense forest area. Tribal community leader Buruga Pentaiah said that they co-exist with poisonous insects, snakes and animals. Stating that they live in constant life threat, he requested the officials concerned to provide electricity to their villages.

Adivasi leader Somula Sanyasi Rao, ward members Somala Appalaraju and K Simhachalam said that lack of essential electricity supply means deprivation of the constitutional right to life.