Rajamahendravaram Airport: Rs 347 cr sanctioned for domestic terminal at airport

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): A crucial step has been taken in the development of Madhurapudi Airport in Rajahmundry. MP Margani Bharat Ram said that orders were issued on Thursday sanctioning Rs 347.15 crore for the construction of the advanced domestic terminal building.

He said that he has just received the sanction order.

The MP said that the construction of this domestic terminal will be done at an advanced level, which is not constructed even for airports in big cities. He said the two years of efforts to achieve this have paid off.

MP Bharat explained that the construction of this terminal building will allow passengers to go directly even if five large flights stop at the same time. He said that this resolution was approved in the board meeting held on December 16, and now administrative approval has been given and orders have been issued sanctioning funds.

Meanwhile, National Airport Officer Arun Kumar stated in the relevant order that the domestic terminal construction works will be handled by the Rajahmundry Airport Engineering Department.

Rajahmundry Airport Director, Rajahmundry Airport DGM (Engineering-C) also received this order.