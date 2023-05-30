Rajamahendravaram: All house plot beneficiaries to get title deeds

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Ministers Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and Taneti Vanitha said that they are giving title deeds to all the poor as per the eligibility criteria.

They handed over the title deed for a plot measuring one-and-a-half cents to Tigiripalli Sandhya here on Monday. District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha was also present on the occasion. This house site was in Peddevam village of Talappudi mandal, informed the Collector.

On this occasion, Minister Venugopal Krishna said that those, who applied for a house plot, will be provided with house title deeds within 90 days.

Divya, a student who impressed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with her speech when he visited Kovvur recently, informed that her mother, who is deaf and dumb, has no place to live. Reacting to this, the CM assured her about a house plot and the house title will be given to her within five days.

Assistant Collector C Yashwant Kumar Reddy and others were present on the occasion.