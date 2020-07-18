Rajamahendravaram: Approach road on Godavari bridge turns unmotorable

Rajamahendravaram: The 'Gammon' bridge on river Godavari between Diwanchervu and Kovvur is creating panic among the vehicle riders and pedestrians. Due to lack of coordination between Andhra Pradesh Road Development Corporation (APRDC) and management of Gammon India, the vehicle riders and motorists are facing many problems.

Out of 14 kms stretch of bridge, 10 kms of approach road was badly damaged causing lot of inconvenience to thousands of vehicle riders besides causing frequent breakdown of heavy vehicles especially containers.

As the road-cum-rail bridge was closed, the entire traffic moving towards Vijayawada was diverted from the bridge. The bridge was constructed during former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's tenure to reduce 90 kms distance between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. But, the fourth bridge was opened for traffic during Godavari Maha Pushakarams-2015 when Nara Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister. Because of this, the approach road was laid within no time.

Gammon India constructed the bridge under build, operate and transfer (BOT) system allowing them to collect toll fee for 30 years. As the maintenance responsibility of the bridge lies with Gammon company, the firm confined to temporary repairs. It is the duty of APRDC to supervise the condition of bridge but in vain.

Meanwhile, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja inspected the bridge and warned Gammon India management and APRDC officials that if they fail to set right the approach road,collection of toll fee not allowed until the road was developed.

The MLA also said the issue will be taken to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. According to an official of APRDC, an amount of Rs 2 crore was sanctioned for temporary repairs and so far Rs 80 lakh was spent. Gammon India is saying that bank permission is required to take up permanent works. As the bridge comes under non-performing asset, the company further said it wants permission from Union Bank and Canara Bank.