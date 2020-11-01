Rajamahendravaram: Arrangements made for functioning of schools from today

Rajamahendravaram: In the wake of reopening of schools after six months from Monday, the district administration has made necessary arrangements to run the schools as per Covid-19 guidelines.

The schools were given facelift by providing basic infrastructure under Nadu-Nedu programme on par with corporate schools. Works worth Rs 350 crore are in the last leg in 1,334 schools of which 350 are high schools.

Teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed into the schools after conducting Corona tests and thermal screening to the students also. About 7.5 lakh students are studying in 7,400 schools in thedistrict.

Covid tests were conducted to 14,000 teachers out of 18,420 and of them 130 are tested positive. As many as 16 students allowed in each classand classes will be held for ninth and tenth classes on alternate days.

The department also appointed one ANM in each school who conducts awareness programmes to the students in the classrooms. Headmasters entrusted the task of sanitisation in the schools.

Vidya Kanuka kits were distributed to 4.02 lakh students and each kit consisting of shoes, socks, uniforms, belts, along with school bag.

Meanwhile, municipal corporation of Rajamahendravaram also geared upits machinery to start the schools and modernisation works of schools were completed.

V Kumar, headmaster of municipal corporation primary school said manyparents are showing interest to admit their children in the schools, after seeing the basic facilities provided in the schools along with facelift given to the schools.

English laboratory, play area with latest play equipment, chess, carroms etc in the classrooms are attracting the parents. Meanwhile, quality food is also provided to the students. Nadu-Nedu programme changed the fate and future of corporation schools. The corporation is putting its endeavour to admit at least 2,000 to 3,000 students this year in the schools.