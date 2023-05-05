Rajamahendravaram: Arya Vysyas of Godavari district to meet on May 7

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : The Arya Vysya leaders lamented that the Vysyas, who are in the forefront of any good programmes in the society, are being looked down upon in terms of political recognition and awarding positions.

The representatives of Arya Vysya community are convening a meeting to discuss the problems faced by the Vysyas, on May 7 at Hotel Manjira, under the leadership of APIIC former chairman and YSRCP leader Srighakollapu Sivarama Subrahmanyam.

Briefing the media at YMVA Hall here on Thursday about the meeting, district Arya Vysya Mahasabha president Kancharla Babji said that representatives of the erstwhile joint Godavari districts will attend this gathering. He criticised that the Vysyas are being called first to start businesses, vote and donate, but when it comes to positions, they are neglected. Arya Vysya representatives of Godavari districts’ meet is being held to discuss all these and formulate an action, he informed.

Kancharla Babji said that the problems faced by the Vysyas in Godavari districts will be discussed in the presence of Sivarama Subrahmanyam and the injustice being done in the matter of posts and nominated posts will also be discussed and an action plan will be drawn.

Kurmadasu Prabhakar said that after the death of former Chief Minister K Rosaiah, the Arya Vysya community appealed to the governments to conduct some programmes in his name, but not a single event undertaken neither in Andhra Pradesh nor in Telangana. The meeting will also discuss whether the Vysyas should undertake this programme on their own as the government does not care.

Former corporator Innamuri Rambabu and S Gokula Murali said that the politically neglecting Vysyas, who is the epitome of ethics and charity, remained the same for a long time.

Rajahmundry mandal president Shighakolli Sitaramanjaneyulu, Vysya Hostel president Kotla Kanakesh, secretary Kancharla Veerabhadra Rao, treasurer Mandavilli Siva, Satyavarapu Gokula Murali, Satyanarayana, YMVA president Giri, secretary Kalyan, honorary secretary of the Chamber of Commerce Maddula Murali Krishna and others participated in the press meet.