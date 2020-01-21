Rajamahendravaram: Awareness programme on ENT treatment held
Highlights
Rajamahendravaram: An awareness programme on new advancements in ENT treatment was held at Anjana Vaidyalaya Multi Speciality Hospital here on Tuesday. ENT specialist DS Arun Kumar said that the hospital is equipped with advanced medical equipment. People need not travel to distant places for the treatment, he added.
