Rajamahendravaram: Call to defeat BJP-led NDA in elections

Rajamahendravaram: CPI national executive committee member Akkineni Vanaja called upon the people to defeat the BJP-led NDA alliance, which is dividing people of the country with bigotry, caste and regional hatreds. She urged everyone to strengthen INDIA, a democratic alliance formed to defeat the ruling BJP.

She inaugurated a two-day workshop of district secretaries under the chairmanship of CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu at the CPI office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vanaja said that 28 political parties in the country came together to protect democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the people of the country. She wanted people to support this alliance formed as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Vanaja said that all the opposition parties have met to stop the increasing crimes and attacks on women, Dalits, tribals, and Kashmiri Pandits in the country and to stop the propaganda of hatred against minorities.

She criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not even being ready to discuss the ongoing massacre in Manipur. All parties in the AP should think about whether this State will be on the side of Modi, who has betrayed Andhra Pradesh, or on the side of the Opposition parties, who are fighting for the welfare of the people. She urged the people to support the Left parties fighting on the issues of special status, Visakha steel, Kadapa steel, Polavaram project, and others.

Eminent politician DVS Verma spoke on the topic of Marxist philosophy.

CPI district assistant secretary Kondrapu Rambabu acted as the coordinator of this workshop.

CPI leaders Rekha Bhaskara Rao, V Kondal Rao, Sappa Ramana, Jyoti Raju, Sunil, Ramanamma Uma Nidadavolu and M Prasad were present.