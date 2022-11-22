Rajamahendravaram: Call to increase share of UTS in railway ticketing

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): K Sambasiva Rao, Chief Commercial Manager (Passenger Marketing) South Central Railway, has called upon the divisional staff to increase the share of the UTS app in railway ticketing to 20% by year-end and promote cashless transactions through UPI. Adoption of UTS and increasing digital and cashless transactions will significantly reduce the workload on staff and pressure on stationary printing, he said.

The Commercial Department of South Central Railway organised a seminar on 'Passenger Business' aimed at expanding digital transactions in UTS mobile app and ticketing at Railway Institute, Rajahmundry on Tuesday with K Sambasiva Rao, CCM as the chief guest. He gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the adoption of the UTS mobile app among passengers and steps to be taken to increase usage of Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) available at major stations. He stressed the need to increase the share of digital payments through PoS machines using debit/credit cards and UPI.

Rambabu Vavilapalli, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager highlighted the need for easy methods of ticketing and the use of technology like the UTS app and ATVMs at stations by creating public awareness.

A large number of Railway Commercial Department staff from the cadre of Booking Supervisors, Commercial Inspectors, Ticket Inspectors, and Reservation Supervisors of Vijayawada Division participated. P Kiran Kumar, DCM, North; ACM V. Ravivarma and others participated.