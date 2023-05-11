Rajamahendravaram: Call to reply in simple Telugu for official communication

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman P Vijaya Babu said that as a part of providing good governance, the government officials should take it as a social responsibility to reply in simple and common Telugu.

He presided over a meeting held on the implementation of Telugu language in administrative programmes of the State government, here on Wednesday. Vijaya Babu asked everyone to try their best to implement the spoken language as the language of governance. He stated that the government is working hard for the development of the Telugu language in the State. The Chairman said that Rajamahendravaram is like the mother of the Telugu language. Language and culture should be integrated. He said that our mother tongue Telugu is a collection of words from many languages. He explained various orders made by the government for the implementation of Telugu as an official language.

District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu said that responses to the Spandana complaints are given in Telugu only.