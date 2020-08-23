Rajamahendravaram: Civic body razes illegal structures, warns violators of strict action

Rajamahendravaram: City planning wing officials of Rajamahendavaram Municipal Corporationdemolished unauthorised constructions in various places of the city on Sunday on the directions of corporation commissionerAbhishikt Kishore on Sunday.

The unauthorised buildings were demolished in Bhaskar Nagar, VankayalaVariStreet and GantalammaTemple Street.

The commissioner warned with stern action against the persons whoconstruct buildings without getting necessary permissions.

He alsoadvised the building owners to use cellars as parking places but notfor business.