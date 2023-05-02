Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Rajamahendravaram: Civic chief visits low-lying areas Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar
Highlights
The city has received moderate rain for a few hours on Monday. Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar visited a few low-lying areas, where water stagantes.
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : The city has received moderate rain for a few hours on Monday. Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar visited a few low-lying areas, where water stagantes. He inspected the condition in Nalla Channel, Kambalacheruvu, Hi-Tech bus stand, Krishna Nagar and other areas and alerted the sanitation staff. He directed the officials concerned to complete minor repairs and maintenance work of the drains immediately. They were also instructed to complete de-silting works in the drains before the onset of the monsoon. People were asked not to throw coconut shells and plastic waste in the drains.Municipal Health Officer V Vinutna and Executive Engineer Sambasiva Rao accompanied the Commissioner.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS