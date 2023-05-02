Rajamahendravaram: Civic chief visits low-lying areas Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar

  • Menu
Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar inspecting low-lying areas in Rajamahendrvaravam on Monday

The city has received moderate rain for a few hours on Monday. Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar visited a few low-lying areas, where water stagantes.

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : The city has received moderate rain for a few hours on Monday. Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar visited a few low-lying areas, where water stagantes. He inspected the condition in Nalla Channel, Kambalacheruvu, Hi-Tech bus stand, Krishna Nagar and other areas and alerted the sanitation staff. He directed the officials concerned to complete minor repairs and maintenance work of the drains immediately. They were also instructed to complete de-silting works in the drains before the onset of the monsoon. People were asked not to throw coconut shells and plastic waste in the drains.Municipal Health Officer V Vinutna and Executive Engineer Sambasiva Rao accompanied the Commissioner.

