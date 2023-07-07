Live
Rajamahendravaram: Collector attends birthday party of adopted girl
Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha launched a new scheme ‘Bangaru Konda’ under which, the officials are encouraged to adopt children, who are weak due to malnutrition, in East Godavari district and to provide nutritious food to them. This programme received the appreciation of public representatives and district officials.
The Collector adopted a girl, Relangi Ivansika, as part of Bangaru Konda programme. Along with Joint Collector Tej Bharat and ICDS in-charge PD S Subhashini, the Collector participated in the birthday celebrations of Ivansika at her house near Five Carts market in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday. Collector Madhavi Latha lauded that the authorities are playing a responsible role in protecting the health of children through Bangaru Konda programme. She said officials, who are registered as Balamitras, should infuse new enthusiasm by participating in the celebrations of their adopted children.