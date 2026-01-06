Power tariff cut twice an achievement: MLA

Vijayawada: Vijayawada East Assembly constituency MLA Gadde Ramamohan said that while former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy imposed a heavy financial burden on the public by increasing power tariffs nine times during his five-year tenure, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reduced electricity charges twice within just one-and-a-half years of coming to power, providing significant relief to consumers.

The MLA toured Division No 6 under Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in the East constituency, including the areas surrounding the Brahmananda Reddy Municipal Complex on Visalandhra Road, and interacted with local residents to understand their problems. Addressing the media later, Ramamohan said that increasing power tariffs had become a norm in the past, but reducing them was unprecedented. He added that GST reforms by the coalition government had led to a reduction in prices of essential commodities, helping families save money.

The MLA said that free bus travel for women in RTC buses was enabling them to visit temples and travel freely, saving nearly Rs 4,000 per family. Combined with reduced power bills and lower prices of essentials, each household is saving Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per month, which he described as part of welfare governance.

Party leaders and local representatives were present during the programme.