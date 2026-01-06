Brushing rumours aside, both MP and MLA stick together as a team

Visakhapatnam: Even as everything appears to be ‘fine’, all seems to be ‘not-so-great’ between the Visakhapatnam MP and Bheemunipatnam MLA.

For quite a while, the rumour mill has been churning out that the gap between Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat and Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has been increasing.

Keeping land availability and scope for growth in view, the MP has been focusing more on the development works at Bheemunipatnam constituency. This prompted the local MLA to distance himself from a couple of constituency programmes in recent times. But, even in his absence, some of the development works took wings in Bheemunipatnam, including reopening the Rushikonda south road to the public.

Despite belonging to the same party, the divide between followers of the MP and MLA could not be missed either.

However, during the recent year-end meeting that focused on bringing forth achievements made by the NDA government in the past 18 months, the MLA reiterated that his relationship with the MP is very much intact and it has no ‘blotch’ as projected by a section of the media. “The very reason why we have come together on a platform conveys that we are working as a team and there are no differences among us,” assured Ganta Srinivasa Rao at the meeting hosted by the MP wherein seven MLAs and an MLC took part.

Emphasising on the camaraderie among the coalition leaders, Ganta Srinivasa Rao brushed rumours over differences brewing between him and the MP aside. He mentioned that no one is encroaching upon other’s territory. “Even if equations change in future and Sribharat aspires to contest as an MLA, I will be glad to contest as an MP,” the MLA indicated.

Allaying doubts that there is no scope for intrusion into other’s constituency, MP Sribharat reasoned, “Work is quite demanding as an MLA as it needs 24/7 attention. Apparently, by essaying the role of a president for an educational institution (GITAM Deemed to be University), I don’t think I will be able to do justice as an MLA. My thoughts are focused on doing justice to the Parliament.”

Despite a section of media creating political disturbance, both MP and MLA assured that they work together as a team and that they will continue to do so in future as well.







