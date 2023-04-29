Rajamahendravaram: Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha calls on Principal District Judge Gandham Sunitha

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Gandham Sunitha, who has been appointed as the Principal District Judge of East Godavari district and president of District Legal Services Authority, has assumed charge recently. On this occasion, District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha met Sunitha as a courtesy call at the camp office of the District Judge on Friday and presented a bouquet on behalf of the district administration.

District SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat and Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar also accompanied the Collector.