Rajamahendravaram: Collector Madhavi Latha orders for sale of organic manure

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha advocated sale of organic manure produced at the waste-to-wealth manufacturing centres to everyone.

She inaugurated an organic fertiliser sales centre set up at a waste-to-wealth manufacturing centre in Bommuru on Thursday. For the first time in the district, organic manure is being sold here, she said.

Farmers need to be made aware of the benefits of organic fertilizers. She suggested setting up organic fertilizer outlets at village and urban centres and rythu bazars.

She inspected veterinary ambulance vehicle and enquired about medical services provided in the vehicle. She examined the hydraulic operating system. District Panchayat Officer J Satyanarayana, Rajahmundry Rural MPDO K Ratna Kumari, Extension Officer Vanisri Behera, and Panchayat Secretary S Srinivasa Reddy participated.