Rajamahendravaram: Collector warns doctors of action against negligence

Rajamahendravaram: Collector K Madhavi Latha warned the medical officers of the district hospital in Rajamahendravaram that she will not tolerate if they neglected the medical services and caused inconvenience to the people. She said that proper medical services should be provided in coordination with the medical authorities in the context of setting up a new medical college and teaching hospital. The collector conducted a review with medical officers and staff in GGH on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, she wanted to compare and analyze the performance of the hospital here with the GGH medical services of different districts at the state-level.

She blamed the doctors’ behaviour during the recent death of a girl. It is highly objectionable that the post-mortem was not done on time.

Doctors are asked to have humane values and work with a sense of service. She said that the doctors should perform duties till 4 pm and be available on the phone in case of emergency. Unfortunately, some government doctors consider personal benefits more important than medical services to the people.

The collector questioned why government hospitals are unable to do the same when private hospitals are providing better treatment under the Arogyasri scheme.

The collector said that from January to May, about a thousand people were sent to private hospitals for Arogyasri.

She opined that they should have been treated here. GGH Superintendent Dr Ramesh, Teaching Hospital Principal Dr B Saubhagya Lakshmi, DCHS Dr N Sanath Kumari, Arogyasri Coordinator Dr P Priyanka, RMO Dr Sk Naseeruddin participated in the meeting.