Rajamahendravaram: Colleges told to achieve NAAC accreditation

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education vice-chairman and director (Quality Assessment Cell) Prof K Rama Mohana Rao said that the State government is committed to increase the quality standards in higher education and as a part of that, all colleges should achieve NAAC recognition.

Adikavi Nannaya University organised an interactive session on 'Internship, Assessment and Accreditation by NAAC' at the University Convention Centre here on Friday with affiliated colleges.

Rama Mohana Rao, the main speaker, said that the colleges should provide adequate support to the efforts of the government. According to government orders, all colleges in the State should achieve NAAC accreditation, he said.

The vice-chairman said that due to this, the quality standards of colleges will be known and students will get better opportunities. He explained the guidelines for obtaining NAAC accreditation and there is a possibility of bringing a provision to apply for affiliated recognition to colleges only if they have NAAC recognition. He said that good internship opportunity should be provided to degree students.

In this way, the students will acquire skills and get job opportunities in their respective institutions.

AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagannadha Rao said that the nation needs faculties and educational institutions that provide quality education. Colleges should raise quality standards and the colleges that have achieved NAAC recognition within the university should act as mentors and cooperate with the rest of the colleges, he added.