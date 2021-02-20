Rajamahendravaram: Congress will not keep mum, warns GV Harsha Kumar

Rajamahendravaram: Congress former MP G V Harsha Kumar warned the state government that the party cannot be a mere spectator if the BJP government at the Centre fails to withdraw its decision to privatise steel plant in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to reporters at his residence here on Saturday, Harsha Kumar said Congress would take u an agitations with the people, students and workers unions to retain steel plant in government sector. Moreover, plans are afoot to bring AICC leader Rahul Gandhi to Visakhapatnam, he added.

The Congress leader blamed the BJP government for deliberately pushing the steel plant into losses by not allotting captive mines it. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy know very well about the privatisation of steel plant and added that he should be ashamed to suggest sale of 6,000 acre land of the steel plant out of 13,000 acre given by the evacuees of the plant.

Harsha Kumar said Jagan Mohan Reddy had a hidden agenda in making suggestion to sell the land, which costs Rs 2.50 lakh crore, he alleged and demanded the Chief Minister release the letter he had reportedly sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He recalled that 32 people sacrificed their lives in agitation for steel plant which was the right of Telugu people. The former MP accused BJP of trying to hamper the development of the state using cheap gimmicks and the Chief Minister was mum in this regard because of his pending cases.