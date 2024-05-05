Rajamahendravaram: Congress win will save democracy says Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao

Rajamahendravaram : Former minister farmers’ leader Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao said that winning of Congress-led INDIA alliance will give a new life to the spirit of Constitution and ensure survival of democracy. He criticised the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for damaging Constitutional spirit and destroying democratic rights, adding that an undeclared emergency is going on in the country today.

Sobhanadreeswara Rao, speaking to media at Congress Party's Parliamentary Election Office here on Saturday, announced his support for the Congress MP candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju.

He lamented that during the last 10 years of Modi's rule, the country's wealth was looted by corporates like Ambani and Adani. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP leader Pawan Kalyan have also become slaves of Modi by striking an alliance with BJP. He said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, acting as a stooge of the BJP, has sacrificed the interests of the by entering into a secret alliance with the saffron party. He says that Jagan and Chandrababu have been criticising each other, but they have not condemned even a single deed of the Modi government at the Centre.

He regretted that those who are trying to protect the Constitution and fundamental rights are being arrested on illegal charges and detained without even getting bail. He said that while cancelling the subsidies given to the poor, the government is benefiting corporate houses to the tune of thousands of crores. He criticised that airports and seaports were handed over to Ambani and Adani for a 90-year lease at a very low cost.



He pointed out that while southern states are paying Rs 22.62 lakh crore in the form of taxes, the Centre is giving them back a mere Rs 6.80 lakh crore as grants. Citing the case of Uttar Pradesh, he said the most populous norther state paying only Rs 3.60 lakh crore as taxes, but getting Rs 6.90 lakh crore in return.



Sobhanadreeswara Rao said that the AP Land Titling Act is proof of Jagan's ‘Tughlaq’ deeds. He asked the people of Andhra Pradesh to elect Congress and the INDIA alliance candidate, who promised to give a 10-year Special Category Status to AP. “I fought against Congress since the start of my political career but after seeing Modi's governance in the last 10 years, I understood the greatness of the Congress and the democratic spirit followed by it,” he said.



Rajahmundry Parliament Congress candidate Gidugu Rudra Raju, Indian Constitutional Rights Protection Forum representative Vijay Rao, E V V S Verma, Srinivas Panda, CPM leader T Arun, AAP leaders Yarlagadda Srinivas, Varadaraju Sanchi, Congress Assembly candidates Boda Venkat (Rajahmundry City), Balepalli Murali (Rajahmundry Rural), M. Srinivasa Rao (Rajanagaram), Dr. Y. Srinivasa Rao (Anaparthi), Arigela Aruna Kumari (Kovvur) and Martin Luther (Gopalapuram) participated.

