Rajamahendravaram: Coronavirus patients neglected, alleges TDP

Rajamahendravaram: TDP former MLAs Pendurthi Venkatesh and Nallamilli Rama Krishna Reddy said that Tughlaq ruling is going on in the state and the people are facing many problems with the government's anti-people policies.



The duo visited government headquarters hospital here on Thursday and enquired about the treatment being given to Corona patients and facilities provided to them.

Later, they said there is a variation in the details given by hospital superintendent and Covid in-charge officer. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was not taking care of Corona patients and many are afflicting with the virus. The hospital staff is giving same treatment to ordinary and Corona patients and there are many complaints on the hospital, they added. TDP leader Adireddy Vasu was present.