Rajamahendravaram: Couple donates Rs 1 cr worth land to govt

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Ponangi Bala Bhaskara Rao and Lakshmi Satyavathi, a couple of Srinivasa Nagar, Kovvuru town, have donated 700 square yard land worth about Rs one crore to the government. This land is located on Kovvuru main road.

The couple said that they are giving the land free of cost to the government to be used for the construction of buildings pertaining to various priority schemes being implemented by the government or for other purposes. On Monday morning, they handed over the land documents to District Collector K Madhavi Latha at the Collectorate's Spandana hall.

On this occasion, Collector Madhavi Latha and Joint Collector Ch Sridhar felicitated the couple with silk clothes.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that the government is doing many services for the people and people also have a social responsibility to give something back to the society. She lauded the Ponangi couple's donation as exemplary. District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, Kovvuru RDO S Malli Babu, Rajamahendravaram RDO A Chaitra Varshini and others were present on the occasion.