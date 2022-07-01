Rajamahendravaram: CoWE organises culinary competition

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): RUDA Chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy called upon the women to take advantage of the opportunities the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs (CoWE) is offering to grow as entrepreneurs.

She was the chief guest at a culinary competition organised by the CoWE here on Thursday.

Sharmila Reddy said that if homemade nutritious dishes are made into a food industry, besides the business, the income will also increase. She said that after studying engineering, she has achieved similar success through an eat-and-play restaurant in Rajahmundry.

CoWE Founder Director Suman Kumar and national president Madhu Tyagi said that their organisation is located in 11 States and is working to support women entrepreneurs.

The cooking competition was conducted in Rajahmundry as a pilot project and the winners will have a chance to participate in the national competition. The cooking competition will be held in Nellore on July 14, Vijayawada on July 25 and Vizag on August 4.

CoWE National Joint Secretary Aparna Darshi, AP Chapter President Radhika Chaudhary, and Rajahmundry Coordinator Sridevi participated.