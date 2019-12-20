Rajamahendravaram: CPI leader Venkaiah slams BJP over CAA

Rajamahendravaram: CPI leader Ravula Venkaiah Goud has said that the people across the country were condemning the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and protesting in various ways but the BJP government was not giving any reply or responding to such protests.

Participating in a protest programme held at the Azad Chowk by Left parties against CAA here on Thursday, he said that the BJP government is amending the act to suppress one religion in the country. BJP government is trying to destabilise the country.

It is the time for the people to raise their voice against the CAA across the country and said that the Left parties would intensify the agitation, if the Union government fails to scrap the CAA.

Earlier, they formed a human chain at Azad Chowk for some time. CPM leaders TS Prakash, SS Murthi, CPI leaders Nalla Rama Rao, T Prasad and others were present on the occasion.