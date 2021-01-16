Rajamahendravaram: Devotees carry Prabhalu as Sankranti fest ends

Rajamahendravaram: Three-day Sankranti festival came to an end leaving sweet memories among the people. Cockfights, Gangireddula Aata, Haridasula songs and many other events were organised on the occasion. One such event was Prabhala Tirdham which was organised in Konaseema area in East Godavari district.

It is the belief of the people that carrying Sankranti Prabhalu with village deities will bring prosperity to them. Meanwhile, farmers will allow carrying of Prabhas through their fields even if they cause damage to their standing paddy crops with a confidence that the Gods give them bountiful crop.

Prabhalu are the replicas of 11 Rudras and the Prabhala Tirdham has been in existence for 400 years. Kothapeta and entire area of Jaggannathota near Ambajipeta was abuzz with spiritual activity on Thursday and Friday, in connection with Prabhala Tirdham.

Kothapeta Prabhala Tirdham was held on Makara Sankranti and in other 10 villages it was celebrated on Kanuma, the last day of Sankranti festival. The celestial fete commenced in the presence of thousands of people with the slogans of Shiva Sambho.

According to a senior citizen K Sambasiva Rao of Ambajipeta, the Prabhaluare decorated with flowers, fruits, coconut leaves and with the deities of respective village Gods, to a height of 45 feet. The villagers carry the Prabhalu on their shoulders, crossing canals, coconut orchards and paddy fields and reached finally Jaggannathoata hamlet of Mosalapalli village near Ambajipeta.

Madhumantha Bhogeswara Swamy of Musalapalli village held first meeting with 11 Rudras at Jaggannathoata to discuss prosperity of the people. It is a unique meeting of 11 Rudras at one place and the convergence of 11 Rudras brings peace and prosperity to the people.

The 11 Rudras are Veereswara Swamy of Gangalakurru Agraharam, Chenna Malleswara Swamy from Gangalakurru village, Vyagreswara Swamy from Vyagreswara Agraharam, Chenna Malleswara Swamy from Palagummi village, Menakeswara Swamy from K Pedapudi village, Anand Rameswara Swamy from Irusumanda village, Kasi Visweswara Swamy from Vakkalanka village, Chenna Malleswara Swamy from Nedunuru village, Raghaveswara Swamy from Mukkamala village, Madhumantha Bhogeswara Swamy from Mukkamala village and Abhinava Vyagreswara Swamy from Pulletikurru village.