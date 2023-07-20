Rajamahendravaram: Distribution of 2nd semester textbooks commences

Rajamahendravaram: Urban Range Deputy Inspector of Schools B Dilip Kumar said the State government has undertaken the distribution of free books to students for this academic year in a very ambitious manner.

He inaugurated the distribution of second-semester textbooks from SKVT Government High School stock point on Wednesday. He said that the textbooks for the first semester were handed over on the opening day of the school and second-semester textbooks are also being handed over to the students in advance.

He said textbooks are being transported to schools through the vehicles of MDU (Mobile Dispensing Unit) used for the distribution of rice by the Civil Supplies Department. The second-semester textbooks should be provided to the students by the 22nd of this month.

SKVT Government High School Headmaster MVM Subrahmanyam, CRPs Jayanthi Shastri, Pabbinidi Prasad, J Srinivasa Rao, Kumari, Nagalakshmi, Koteswari, Indira, Sampath and others participated in the programme.