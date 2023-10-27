Rajamahendravaram: DLSA secretary visits Central jail

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary and Senior Civil Judge K Pratyusha Kumari inspected the Central Prison here on Thursday and inspected the medical facilities provided in the prison’s hospital. The doctors were enquired about the health condition of prisoners.

The legal aid clinic in the jail was inspected. Addressing the prison paralegal volunteers appointed by the DLSA, she said that they should be available to the prisoners and bring their legal problems to the attention of the DLSA. Later, she spoke to the prisoners. She explained the inmates about the side-effects of drug use. She said that punishments are severe in drug cases and it is a non-bailable crime.

She advised inmates that after the completion of the sentence, all should stay away from anti-social activities and live with family with dignity. She visited the prison kitchen and inspected the quality of the food. In-charge Jail Superintendent Rahul and other officials were present.