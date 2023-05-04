Rajamahendravaram: Farmers suffering a lot under YSRCP regime, alleges Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Rajahmundry rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said the farmers have suffered a lot due to untimely rains in the State and there is no proper support price for the cultivated crop.

He addressed a press conference at his residence here on Wednesday. Stating that in the past farmers have the freedom to sell their crop, he alleged that after the YSRCP formed the government, farmer lost that freedom. He expressed his concern that the owners of rice mills are also colluding with the government and cheating the farmers. He said farmers of Kadiyam mandal of Rajahmundry rural constituency have to send grains to a rice mill about 50 km away instead of the rice mill in Kadiyam mandal. Due to this, transport costs are increasing.

Besides the government’s rule that they will buy only 45 bags per acre also made the farmers confused as they do not know what to do with the remaining yield, MLA Butchaiah Chowdary stated.