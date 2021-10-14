Rajamahendravaram: Farmers want Coconut Board Centre shifted to Konaseema

Rajamahendravaram: Coconut farmers have been demanding for the Regional centre of the Coconut Development Board in Konaseema for the last several years. The regional centre, however, was shifted from Secunderabad to Vijayawada, instead of Konaseema where coconut cultivation is done in one lakh hectares against the total cultivation area in Andhra Pradesh which is 1.52 lakh hectares.

Farmers are eagerly waiting for the regional centre to arrive in Konaseema to avail many benefits from the Coconut Devolopment Board (CDC). The farmers are seeking the regional centre either at Rajamahendravaram or Kakinada.

As far as the benefits from the CDB like coconut varieties, plant protection, control of pests and diseases and monthly operations. Under area expenses, the CDC will provide 150 plants each worth Rs 60 for one hectare and fertilizers for two years. Subsidy of Rs 35,000 would be given as subsidy for one hectare for internal crops under integrated farming. Plants will be provided to farmers at low cost under planting material scheme. For promotion technology, 25 per cent subsidy will be provided under the Technology Mission.

Benefits will be given for market promotion and Rs 53,500 will be given for rejuvenation of re-plantation. To benefit traders, 25 per cent subsidy will be given to machinery and 25 per cent subsidy will be given to advertisement.

Talking to The Hans India, Council member, National Institution of Plant Health Management, Mutyala Jameel said that the farmers are not able to make use of many schemes that Coconut Development Board is providing due to lack of regional centre.

Even though the regional centre situated at Vijayawada, there is no single employee who knows Telugu. He maintained that 25 acres of land has been allotted to the Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) in Peddapuram in East Godavari district and staff also has been allotted, but it did not materialise.

He observed that the Horticulture department owns the schemes being provided by the CDB. Besides, he lamented that coconut-affiliated industries are not coming up in Konaseema due to lack of encouragement from the government. He explained that the exports of coco pit are very beneficial and the coal could also be produced in which Tamil Nadu is doing well.