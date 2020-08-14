Rajamahendravaram: Floodwater surges at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage

Rajamahendravaram: The floodwater level is increasing in River Godavari due to heavy rains in its catchment area. Its tributaries Sabari and Kinnerasani are witnessing heavy floods with the widespread rains.



Water is surging into many villages in Devipatnam mandal and in some other parts in the Agency area. The evacuees of Polavaram project are expressing concern as the floodwater is entering into their villages.

Meanwhile, Vasista and Vynateya rivers are also full of floodwater and people in lanka (island) areas in Konaseema are in the grip of fear over flood, because of the past experiences.

According to flood control room officials, at present 5 lakh cusecs of water is being discharged into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and all the 175 barrage gates in Dowleswaram, Ryali, Madduru and Vijjeswaram arms were lifted to a height of one metre.

The water level at the barrage is 8 feet and it may increase further in the night. The floodwater level at Kaleswaram is 8.66 metre, Perur 9.70 metre, Dummugudem 9.97 metre, Bhadrachalam 35 feet, Kunavaram 14 metre, Kunta 11 feet, Koyida 18.50 metre, Polavaram 11 metre and at old railway bridge 25 feet.

Speaking to The Hans India, Eastern division executive engineer Satyanarayana said first warning need not be given, as the floodwater is being releasing into the sea.

Officials were instructed to check the flood level from time to time and also take care of the barrage, he said.