Rajamahendravaram: Focus on winning RMC mayor seat, MP Bharat tells cadre

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram called upon the YSRCP cadre to strive hard for winning the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation Mayor seat in the ensuing elections.

YSRCP city president N Srinivas conducted the party meeting with leaders here on Wednesday. MP Bharat Ram participated as chief guest on the occasion. He discussed the steps to be taken for getting the Mayor seat. He also advised them to work unitedly as per the guidelines of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy without any rift in the party cadre. He also stated that CM Jagan is concentrating on Rajamahendravaram Urban as well as Rural constituencies.

In the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation elections, the candidates should not cross the Lakshmana Rekha of the party leadership, the MP said, adding that all should strengthen the party from the grassroots.

He also stated that the CM Jagan will sanction an amount of Rs 150 crore to RMC.

MP Bharat Ram said that everyone should work in line with the decision of the Chief Minister. "We are going with everyone to take over 10 panchayats in Kadium zone," he said. He suggested that RMC will go with the same trend in the municipal elections. He urged the party leaders to work hard to further strengthen it at the field level. He said the main aim was to win all divisions in the forthcoming municipal elections.

YSRCP city Urban coordinator Dr Akula Satyanarayana also spoke.

Rajanagaram MLA and Kapu Corporation Chairman Jakkampudi Raja said everyone should focus on the mayor seat.

Former MLA Routhu Suryaprakash Rao said that recognition would come, if one works with dedication.