Live
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Food science & tech sector to provide 9 million jobs
AKNU signed MoU with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysore to conduct joint studies and research
Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof K Padma Raju said that in 2024, nine million job opportunities will come from food science and technology.
AKNU signed MoU with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysore under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) here on Sunday.
Speaking at a meeting, AKNU V-C said that surveys on regional traditional foods and raw materials, data collection on food processing, workshops, and seminars will be conducted for the sake of students.
Department of Food Science and Technology Professor of Practice P Ramakrishna explained the main objectives of the MoU and said that with the encouragement of V-C, the MSc Food Technology course has been started at AKNU.
Dr YSR Horticulture University V-C Prof Toleti Janaki Ram said they are trying to bring global recognition to the agricultural products of Godavari districts through their university.
CSIR-CFTRI Director Dr Sridevi Annapurna Singh said that students of MSc Food Science and Technology will get a practical understanding of new aspects of food technology through this MoU.
AKNU Registrar Prof G Sudhakar, Principal Dr P Vijaya Nirmala, Dean, Faculty of Sciences Prof Y Srinivasa Rao, Head of Food Science Technology Department Dr D Kalyani were present. Dr Sridevi Annapurna Singh and Prof G Sudhakar signed and exchanged the MoU in the presence of V-C.