Rajamahendravaram: Former TDP minister Kollu Ravindra was released from central prison on bail after 53 days of detention here on Wednesday. Ravindra has been made as accused No 4 in the murder of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao at Machilipatnam in June.



He was received by TDP leaders including GUDA former director Ganni Krishna at the prison at 8 am and left for Vijayawada later. Speaking on the occasion, Ganni Krishna said the YSRCP government foisted false cases against TDP leaders to suppress the voice of opposition in Assembly.

He said finally the justice would be on the side of Kollu Ravindra. The people are watching the functioning of YSRC government and they will teach a lesson to the government, he added.

Rajamahendravaram city MLA Adireddy Bahvani said that despite the persecution by the YSRCP government, the TDP would be the victory. She expressed happiness over the release of Ravindra from prison. Stating that coronavirus has spread in many areas in the district including in central prison, Bhavani said TDP leaders were making enquiries about the health condition of Ravindra from time to time.