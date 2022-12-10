Rajamahendravaram: Fortified rice supplied to provide nutritious food to children

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Andhra Pradesh State Food Commission Chairman Ch Vijay Prathap Reddy said that strict action will be taken if officials commit corruption in food distribution system. He called upon the authorities to work hard to fulfil the Food Commission's goal of providing nutritious food to all.

On Friday, Vijay Prathap Reddy and Commission member Jakkampudi Krishna Kiran inspected government schools in Rajamahendravaram urban and rural areas, ISKCON-run kitchen, mid-day meal scheme and eight Anganwadi centres in East Godavari district. A fair price shop, mobile delivery unit vehicle and Rajamahendravaram MSL point were also checked.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman Vijay Pratap Reddy said that the State Food Commission is working under National Food Security Bill, 2013. He said that the Commission would submit a report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the deficiencies identified as part of his visit to the districts. He stated that in our State, like nowhere else in the country, essential goods are being supplied door-to-door through mobile delivery vehicles. The Chief Minister responded positively when the Commission asked for transportation of essential goods to Anganwadi centres and midday meal schemes. He said that fortified rice is being distributed to provide nutritious food to children.

District Supply Officer P Prasada Rao, District Officer of Women and Child Welfare Department K Vijaya Kumari, DEO Abraham, DM (Civil Supplies) P Tanuja and others have accompanied chairman Vijay Prathap Reddy.