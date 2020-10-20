Rajamahendravaram : Gammon bridge will be completed by Dec-end, says MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram : MP Margani Bharat Ram said that the development of Gammon Bridge with an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore has been taken up and it will be completed by the end of December.

Along with R&B Chief Engineer Ramesh Kumar and Rajamahendravaram Rural Constituency YSRCP Coordinator Akula Veerraju, the MP inspected Namavaram shrine road, Dwarapudi canal road here on Monday.

MP Bharat said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed to fund for the development of the Gammon Bridge Road on a war-footing and an action plan to be completed by the end of December.

Being a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, he had got an opportunity to achieve national projects expeditiously. He said he was working to get the flyover bridge works at Morampudi junction completed this year.

Ramesh Kumar said that steps have been taken to develop the crucial Namavaram Road and Canal Road on a war-footing. As part of it, the roads are being inspected.

Later, along with Anaparthi MLA Dr Satti Surya Narayana Reddy, they inspected Namavaram canal and Dwarapudi canals and roads.